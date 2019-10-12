Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will report sales of $8.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 million and the highest is $11.25 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $7.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $37.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 million to $41.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.35 million, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Sutro Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 61,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

