Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Barclays increased their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $305,432.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,739.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $327,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,102 shares of company stock worth $1,262,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Western Union by 21.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,353,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,476,000 after acquiring an additional 420,023 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in The Western Union by 80.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $1,800,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $8,990,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 15.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 902,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 121,677 shares during the period.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.