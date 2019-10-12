Brokerages Set Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) PT at $54.80

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

ATGE traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

