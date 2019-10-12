Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $45.14

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on APLS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $1,053,857.20. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan bought 11,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $347,577.29. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,577.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,807 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

