Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Target Price at $75.44

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAMXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.35). Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

