Brokerages Set Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Target Price at $141.80

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 83,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $95.23 and a 1 year high of $134.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $251,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,340. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 56.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 99.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

