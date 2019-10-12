Brokerages Set Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) PT at $6.71

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEET. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $337.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Meet Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Meet Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Meet Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Meet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Meet Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.