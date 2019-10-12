Brokerages Set Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Price Target at $15.70

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,551. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

