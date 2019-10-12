Brokerages Set Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSR. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO James C. Mastandrea bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 163,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $547.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

