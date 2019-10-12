Brokers Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.31. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

XEC stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.