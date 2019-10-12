Brokers Offer Predictions for International Paper Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IP. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of IP opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 138.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 218.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

