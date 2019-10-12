Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.77

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.77 and traded as high as $60.07. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 4,170 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BF.A. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.