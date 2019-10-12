BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BRP by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 0.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BRP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BRP by 944.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64. BRP Inc has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins set a $66.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

