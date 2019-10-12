BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOO. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.13.

Shares of DOO stock traded up C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 409,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,587. BRP has a 12-month low of C$32.36 and a 12-month high of C$60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.12.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

