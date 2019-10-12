BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 22.82%.

In other BSQUARE news, Director Ryan L. Vardeman purchased 26,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $33,156.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

