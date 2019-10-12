BT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 305,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.52.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

