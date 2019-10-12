BTIG Research Reiterates $130.00 Price Target for Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of PYPL opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 81.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

