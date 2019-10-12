Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.16. 344,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.98.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

