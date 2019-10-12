Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.4% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 31,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,505,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $220.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

