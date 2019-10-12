Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.9% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.2% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 54,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.8% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 22,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,884.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

