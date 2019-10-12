Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $768,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after purchasing an additional 566,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,922,000 after purchasing an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.97. 2,319,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.