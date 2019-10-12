Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 67,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $1,710,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.45. 81,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average of $145.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

