Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 188,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 30,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 520,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $56.89. 18,217,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,098,688. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,143 shares of company stock valued at $43,950,409. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

