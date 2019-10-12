Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Burberry Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.76 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.88.

OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. 347,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,510. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

