Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 156.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 217.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.19.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

