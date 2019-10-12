Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $5,282,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $196.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In related news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

