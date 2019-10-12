Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,963,000 after acquiring an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,984,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 550,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after acquiring an additional 740,059 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $1,027,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,339,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.92. 104,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $234.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

