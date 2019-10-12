Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 197 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

IBB stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.51. 187,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,251. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

