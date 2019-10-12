Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 769 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

