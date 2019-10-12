BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,214.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 75.8% lower against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $159,214.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 4,545.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

