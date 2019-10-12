Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

