Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Caesarstone from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caesarstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of CSTE opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caesarstone by 46.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Caesarstone by 29.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Caesarstone by 19.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Caesarstone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 478,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Caesarstone by 40.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

