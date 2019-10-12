Caledonia Investments PLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Caledonia Investments PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 11.5% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,232,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 58,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.36. 29,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

