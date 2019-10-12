Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.36. 34,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,157. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $6,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,930,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,919,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,918,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

