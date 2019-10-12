Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,055 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,486,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Universal by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Universal by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Universal Corp has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.92 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

