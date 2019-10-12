Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $13.40 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

