Camden National Bank Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,933 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,297 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,615,180 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79.

