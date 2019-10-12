Camden National Bank Invests $227,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.5% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 58.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.44. 114,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,706. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,953 shares of company stock worth $2,653,229 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

