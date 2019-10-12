Camden National Bank Sells 943 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

