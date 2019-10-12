CannabisCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $69,424.00 and $46.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 88% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

