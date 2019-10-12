Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Director Purchases $275,300.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $275,300.00.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $27.90 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Cannae had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter worth about $15,390,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 100.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 616,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 308,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,134,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 187,902 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter worth about $3,521,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter worth about $3,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

