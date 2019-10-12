Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cannae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 173,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,749. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. Cannae has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.25 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, CFO Richard L. Cox acquired 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,057.95. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $275,300.00. Insiders purchased 33,699 shares of company stock worth $945,158 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cannae by 60.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 33.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cannae by 1,123.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.