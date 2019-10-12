Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after buying an additional 3,244,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after buying an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after buying an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,871,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,224,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

