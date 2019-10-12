Canton Hathaway LLC Lowers Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 596.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 40,551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

SENS stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SENS. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on Senseonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.