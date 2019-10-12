Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 132,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 8,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

