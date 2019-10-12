Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 265 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners comprises about 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSXP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 210,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

