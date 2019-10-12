Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 2,032 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.45% of Proto Labs worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,039,000 after acquiring an additional 92,643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,108,000 after buying an additional 44,065 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,613,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 548,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,654,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 470,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,628,000 after buying an additional 179,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

NYSE PRLB traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.99. 166,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.