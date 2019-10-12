Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises about 3.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ResMed worth $21,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in ResMed by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Mchale sold 12,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,563,600.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $387,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,826 shares of company stock worth $8,799,312. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $129.66. 515,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.72. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

