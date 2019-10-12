Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 7,823 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,955 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $53.47. 5,432,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

