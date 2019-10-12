Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after buying an additional 1,259,001 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after buying an additional 62,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,695,000 after buying an additional 59,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,410,000 after buying an additional 580,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after buying an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

